Chief Justice Lays Down The Law at EMPAC

By Alex Zylka

This Tuesday, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. of the United States Supreme Court was welcomed with pleasantries that quickly turned to mock, and then serious outrage. The event began with the Honorable Dr. Shirley Ann Jackson, 18th President of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute strangely attempting to connect the school with Chief Justice Roberts’ visit. After the introduction, the Chief Justice also attempted to figure out why he was at RPI—and sort of succeeded, almost. He went on to present the relationship to science that every Chief Justice has had before him, using humor to cover up the awkward lack of those relationships. I’m paraphrasing, but basically the Chief Justice did this, ¯\_(ツ)_/¯, and was like “yeah, most of these guys just straight up didn’t have anything to do with science. But this one looked like Albert Einstein, so there’s that…?”

As Dr. Jackson and Chief Justice Roberts moved into the conversation portion of the afternoon, Doc J pretended to ask controversial questions to which Roberts replied (paraphrasing again), “my job is to decided what is legal according to the constitution, not to try and uphold minority rights or disagree with certain Supreme Court nominees appointed by a talking cheeto.” Audience questions, pre-selected by Dr. Jackson, attempted to be interesting and informative, but seemed to be pre-selected for a reason—safety—in the midst of the controversy of (ugh) President Trump’s appointment of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. For those willing to live on the wild side of U.S. politics, we’ve included a quick background to the ‘other’ Honorable Mr. Chief Justice on campus.



Video credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute