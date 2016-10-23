The Waldorf Salad: October 24, 2016

In the words of whomever was backing up The Notorious B.I.G. in his smash hit “Big Poppa,” “Keep Bangin’.”

The Mystery of Edward Droof: A Postmortem

The Players really outdid themselves this time. At least that’s what our notes say.

An S&W Playhouse Review: Play On! A Murder Most Foul?

People say this is the better of the 2 play reviews on this list. We say that depends on your definitions of “play” and “review.”

Local Satire Magazine Publishes Blank Article

The gall! The horror!

End Hate Speech at RPI

Come on, people! It’s 2016!