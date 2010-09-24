Evan Douglis Interview [Issue 10.1]

Between JOHN WALLACE, News Analysis Editor and EVAN DOUGLIS, Dean, School of Architecture

S&W: You’ve been here for just over one academic year. How’s it been so far?

DD: It’s been an amazing experience since my arrival. Although there have been many challenges, which are not unusual to any leadership position, my initial sense of the school and the Institute as being open-minded, progressive, interdisciplinary, technologically robust and committed on the highest level to using education as a benevolent tool to confront global challenges, was correct. It’s been inspiring to work with brilliant people such as the President, Provost, my fellow academic Deans and the Cabinet; they’re a highly diverse set of leaders that are sincerely committed to strengthening the Institute from one year to the next.

As the Dean, one of my major priorities is to create an environment that is culturally inspiring for the students and the faculty. As the leader of a great school, one should aspire to establish an environment in which seeking out knowledge, learning about new things, and collaborating with others is common practice and supported on the highest level.

It also has been an honor to serve as an ambassador for the school in my advocacy role with the Institute, various industry partners, and our alumni. There are so many wonderful things that are currently taking place throughout the program that it’s been a real pleasure to spread the word beyond the Greene Building to the world at large.

It’s also important to acknowledge that our ability to implement our short and long-term vision here in the School of Architecture would not be possible without the generous support of the President. She obviously recognizes our past achievement, the important role architecture within a technological university and the enormous potential we have to move forward on to a world stage. I am very grateful for her support!

S&W. What brought you to RPI?

DD: I’ve been affiliated for the last forty years (as a former student, educator and administrator) with some of the leading architecture programs internationally: Cooper Union, Harvard University, Architectural Association, Columbia University, and Pratt Institute. As a result, I certainly know what distinguishes a great program and the underlying organizational structure that contributes to their success.

I can say unequivocally that Rensselaer is an extraordinary institution. Conceived as a leading American technological university with an interdisciplinary mission, there are resources here for the study of architecture that are quite unique compared to our peer institutions.

The spirit of invention which underlies the ethos of the place was enormously attractive when I initially considered the possibility of assuming the Deanship position. Although many of the schools I have been associated with are quite progressive and exploratory, they are not structured to promote a serious commitment to interdisciplinary research, which I believe is vital at this moment in history.

The opportunities afforded in a school containing three distinct areas of research alongside our professional programs (the LRC / Lighting Research Center, CASE / Center for Architecture, Science and Ecology, and the Acoustics department) represent an invaluable resource for our students and faculty that is unparalleled in any other architecture program throughout the US. The opportunity to establish affinities between these apparent unrelated areas of research represents an extraordinary model for the education of an architect in the beginning of the 21st century.

Our discipline is facing extraordinary challenges globally concerning the depletion of energy, our changing environment, and an increase of natural disasters worldwide. The buildings of the future will need to become infinitely more intelligent, responsive and biologically advanced. The School of Architecture at Rensselaer has the creative capital, the resources, and the will to be at the forefront of this kind of research.

I have always been attracted to challenges throughout my career that have purpose. I have always been inspired by brilliant and enigmatic leaders, like President Jackson, with the capacity and desire to make significant change in the world, and I have always seen academia as playing a crucial role creatively and ethically as bastion of critical research for the world at large. At Rensselaer, all of these come together, which is enormously satisfying.

S&W: How does RPI compare with some of the schools you’ve been involved with in the past?

DD: The schools I have had the pleasure of being associated with are brilliant in their own right. They share a common ambition to be progressive and raise the issues of their time within their evolving curricula. They certainly have different perspectives on what constitutes an appropriate education in architecture, which is only natural and contributes to our common desire for educational diversity.

With that said, the School of Architecture at Rensselaer resides within a technological university, which in itself provides opportunities that are unavailable at these other schools. CASE, which resides in the Skidmore, Owings, and Merrill (SOM) offices in Manhattan, is actively making dreams come true with its cutting-edge research involving next generation building components. There isn’t another program in the US developing full-scale prototypes that have the capacity to radicalize the building industry and the built environment within the next 50 years. That’s an example of the kind of realizable futurism that is being pursued here that distinguishes us from our peers.

It’s also important to be reminded that the resources here at RPI are extraordinary. To my knowledge, no other School of Architecture has access to a technological venue on par with EMPAC. Nowhere can you find a combination of multi-media laboratories and performance spaces that are able to accommodate such a broad variety of research experiments. It’s simply a gem that has already spurred enormous interest and research momentum throughout the institution.

S&W: The School of Architecture is undergoing a great transformation. What sort of changes are in store?

DD: My priority in my first year was to assess the range of expertise and potential present throughout the School and identify areas where significant changes could be made that would strengthen the program and move us to the next level internationally. My assessment was presented to the faculty, the academic units, the President and her cabinet as well as the Board of Trustees. I believe we were successful as an advocate for a series of constructive changes and conveyed to everyone involved in the assessment process what an enormous asset the School is to the Institute at large.

With the generous support of President Jackson, the technological infrastructure of the School will be dramatically enhanced with a new 32 seat dedicated computer lab. Computers should no longer be seen as representational tools, but as generative machine that have the capacity to reinvent the world in strange and mysterious ways. We’re very excited about obtaining this new lab and the unlimited possibilities offered with an increase of computational power.

We will begin this fall to search internationally for four new tenure-track faculty, which will have a resounding impact on strengthening the intellectual and technological diversity of the school. Considering the current recession in the US, I’m especially thrilled that the President has made such a forceful commitment to our school as an affirmation that investing in great educators and researchers is vital to the creation of any great program.

We’ve established a series of dynamic and diverse public programming initiatives that have had a profound impact on increasing the creative and intellectual awareness of our students. The lecture series has become a vital educational resource for our students where brilliant minds from all over the world come to the school to share their research with us on a continuous basis. We’ve created a new Publications office where we’ll now be able to publish a selection of student work from one year to the next. We intend to update our website not only to promote the great things happening throughout the program, but also to attract the brightest students and faculty to the School.

For many years, RPI was a well-kept secret. It’s time that people around the world become aware of the extraordinary breadth of accomplishments taking place here among our students and faculty.

We want to expand the M.Arch I program and Acoustics department, establish an M.Arch II program, set in motion co-terminal degrees, fortify our international studies programs, and strengthen CASE. Beyond the development of these programs, our larger mission is ultimately to educate future leaders in the profession. We will empower the next generation of architects, lighting designers, and acousticians to make a productive difference in the world.

S&W: What made you take an interest in Architecture?

DD: As a child, I was always interested in creating things. My mother is an artist, and my father was an engineer. I suppose that’s a logical combination to produce an architect. I always had a natural affinity, at a young age, for building things, and find extreme pleasure in the act of creation. Fortunately, I had the support of my parents, who were able to help direct me towards this discipline. I studied at Cooper Union, and it was a transformative experience. The legendary Dean John Hejduk was my first design professor. He was a brilliant educator, architect and mystical sage that opened my eyes to the invaluable importance of imagination, creativity, intellectual rigor and the power of interdisciplinary conversations. He knew how to move between meaning and matter, poetry and pragmatism, and that had a huge effect on me. He inspired me to become the architect and educator I am today as well as imbue the world with a unique kind of ‘magic’, which is so often missing in a seemingly prosaic world.

S&W: If you were an animal, what would you be?

DD: That’s a beautiful question. I’ve always felt it is important to go beyond the ‘familiar’ in order to truly understand the world we live in. When asked to see yourself as another species, you start to become much more conscious of the beautiful and wondrous attributes of the complexity and mystery in the natural world. The study of other species for instance can serve as analogical models to reinvest in architecture in a new and inspired way.

There are two animals that occupy my imagination. The first is the flying squirrel. In the Old Testament dietary laws, the flying squirrel was considered an abomination, because an animal with two methods of locomotion (crawling and flying) was seen as a transgression, and therefore unclean and unfit to eat. This unique ability, problematized it was in this historic context, could be seen as a productive asset today if one ultimately aspires to a more elastic conception of the world. The flying squirrel teaches us something about the artificial taxonomies that we set up to organize information and knowledge in the world and the critical importance to think outside the box on a continuous basis.

The other animal that I am perpetually fascinated by is the Deep-Sea Glass Squid. I think that all deep-sea creatures are wonderfully strange because they are as close to alien beings as one is going to find on this planet. Their morphology and biological expressions are radically different then our own, and the idea of living in an underworld of dark liquid is a wonderfully compelling narrative for anyone interested is seeking out the ‘other’.

On a more literal note, there’s a beautiful provocation in the idea of a transparent, delicate looking creature that can radically change its shape and emit light on a continuous basis. These creatures, that can undergo such radical changes within their environment, are fantastic resources to reconceptualize the future of architecture. We must consider such profound changes in order that our buildings become a kind of manufactured nature that acquires the same kind of wondrous effects in response to our increasingly complex and changing world.

S&W: Thank you for your time.

DD: It’s been a pleasure.