Issue # 9.11

I suppose anything is possible but the better question is if you could create an actual automotive grade paint and do so cost effectively. Probably having a degree in chemistry or chemical engineering would help, a lot. I’ve seen cars painted with house paint and a roller. Kind of looks like house paint and roller but to each his own.